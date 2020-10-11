Local

Springfield

Springfield seeks volunteers to place flags on Veterans Day

New volunteers are essential this year because of the many usual volunteers unable to help due to the pandemic

The Springfield Veterans Department is seeking volunteers to help place flags on military members' gravesites around the city on Veterans Day.

New volunteers are essential this year because many of the usual volunteers, including the Springfield Public Schools Reserve Officer Training Corps, are not gathering for the flagging due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and need to be cautious, the department stated in a statement this week.

In addition, some private cemeteries have limited visitation to only those people who have family members buried there, the city said.

The Veterans Department will flag all publicly owned and maintained cemeteries and only those private cemeteries that are allowing flagging to take place, the city said.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the City of Springfield's Veterans Department at (413) 787-6141.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

