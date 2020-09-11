Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen Shares Inspirational Message With BC Students

The singer and songwriter addressed first-year and transfer students in a virtual convocation ceremony on Thursday

By The Associated Press

56606485
Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen urged students at Boston College on Thursday to "absorb every day" of their time in school, saying he passed on the college experience and had to make up for it later.

The singer and songwriter addressed first-year and transfer students in a virtual convocation ceremony. The incoming class had been assigned to read his autobiography, "Born to Run" as part of a summer reading series.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

missing 7 mins ago

New Details in NH Motorcyle Crash That Killed Man, Grandson

Boston population 1 hour ago

WATCH: Boston's Mayor Walsh Pushes Residents to Take Census Amid Concerns of Undercount

Springsteen, who dropped out of college, encouraged students not to "neglect the life of your mind."

"I missed that my first time around and I had to do my best to make up for it on my own,'' he said. "I had to seek my teachers and my mentors in libraries and on the street. It works, but I was not able to immerse myself in a place entirely dedicated to learning, and I wish that I had."

The annual convocation ceremony is typically held on campus but was moved online because of the coronavirus. Springsteen's son graduated from Boston College in 2012.

This article tagged under:

Bruce SpringsteenBoston College
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us