Crime and Courts

Man busted offering federal benefits seeker $100 for sex, prosecutors say

A Social Security Administration worker suggested to the woman they "help each other out," and later suggested in text messages that she come to Massachusetts to have sex with him in a car parked at a hotel parking lot, according to the state's U.S. Attorney's Officer

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A federal social security worker who allegedly offered someone seeking benefits $100 for sex was arrested Monday as a result of a sting operation at a Massachusetts hotel, prosecutors said.

Dae Sung Kim, a 35-year-old from Auburn, Massachusetts, has been charged with attempting to induce a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

After meeting the person who'd been looking for benefits in March at the Social Security Administration's Gardner office, Kim pointed out there was a closer office near her home in another state, then looked up her number in the federal system and called to suggest they "work something out," prosecutors said.

Later in March, on a call monitored by law enforcement, he suggested to the woman they "help each other out," and he later suggested in text messages that she come to Massachusetts to have sex with him in a car parked at a hotel parking lot for $100, according to prosecutors.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He was arrested after heading to a hotel thinking he was meeting up with the woman, but was confronted by law enforcement instead.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kim had an attorney who could speak to the charge he faces. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

More Mass. crime news

politics 3 hours ago

Political signs set on fire in Sterling

Woodstock 4 hours ago

Man wanted in Massachusetts was hiding at Connecticut campsite for months: officials

Karen Read Oct 18

Head of Mass. State Police unit that investigated Karen Read transferred out

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMassachusettsSocial Security
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us