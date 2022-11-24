St. Francis House Prepares Thanksgiving Meal for 350 Homeless People

54 Turkeys with all the fixings, and a full breakfast to still serve - that's how staff at St. Francis House in Boston spent their Thanksgiving morning.

Staff at St. Francis House arrived early Thursday morning to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for an estimated 350 members of Boston's homeless community. But the work does not stop with just putting a meal together.

St. Francis House staff are trying to make their guests feel like they're at home. Linen tablecloths, flowers and candles will be spread across the dining tables at St. Francis House.

"Thanksgiving is a special holiday for everybody," said Karen LaFraizia, President of St. Francis House. "It's a time for family, a time for food and fellowship; people coming together. But if you're somebody experiencing homelessness, it's also a very lonely time. You feel very detached, so we just try to do everything we can pull out all the stops."

LaFraizia made an emphasis on the act of serving their guests. "It's 30-40 people coming in, really serving a meal on china plates so that people can have some sense of specialness for the holiday."

For LaFrazia, the best part of the work is when she can see someone recognize that they are loved.

"Everything we're doing here is an expression of love. It's an expression that people matter. The volunteers that come in here, they're expressing that. Seth - our chef - when he cooks all those turkeys, that's an expression of love. When someone who's sitting down to that meal feels that they belong and knows that they're loved, there's no better feeling.