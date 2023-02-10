St. John's Prep in Danvers Cancels School Again After Death of Student in Murder-Suicide

Classes were canceled for the second straight day at Saint John's Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts, following the death of one of its students in a murder-suicide that happened early Thursday in Andover.

The school community gathered on Thursday night to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, and staff, students and parents were reeling from the sudden loss.

Three people are dead in what investigators believe is a double-murder-suicide at a home in Andover, Massachusetts.

Questions remained unanswered Friday, too, about the incident that ended with three family members dead — Sebastian was found dead along with his mother and father after an apparent murder-suicide. His father was believed to be dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Teachers remembered Sebastian as gentle and creative, an avid reader who played cello in the orchestra.

"Sebastian was a compassionate and caring classmate to all around him," said Michael Driscoll, campus minister for the middle school.

The prayer service Thursday night was a way for the school community to mourn together.

"I will be forever grateful that I taught his kind soul," said Driscoll.

The school community as a whole was heartbroken, leaders there said.

Ed Hardiman, the Head of School at Saint John's Preparatory, spoke to news media on Thursday morning, addressing the "extraordinarily tragic" loss of one of the school's sixth grade students, who was identified by administrators as Sebastian Robinson.

"Sebastian was a wonderful young man," Ed Hardiman, the Head of School, said. "He's a kind and gentle presence. He was well loved by his teachers, extraordinarily creative."

Essex County authorities announced Thursday that the incident was "an apparent case of domestic violence," and appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The people killed were identified as Andrew Robinson, his wife Linda and their son, Sebastian. Andrew died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Essex County prosecutors and police.

The 911 call came from someone inside the home, which is located on Porter Road, Keefe confirmed during the news conference, which was held alongside Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

"As you can imagine, this being early in the first of several hours into this scene, we have quite a bit of work to do, we're still in the preliminary stages," Tucker said. "But one of the messages we would like to make sure people know is there is no danger to the public at all. This entire situation was contained within the address here."