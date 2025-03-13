Boston

St. Patrick's Day Breakfast in South Boston: Watch live Sunday at 9 a.m.

The event will be broadcast live on NECN and on NBC10Boston.com

By Staff Reports

Boston, MA – March 17: Senator Nick Collins listens to “greetings” from “President Joe Biden” and “Donald Trump.” The annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, hosted by Senator Nick Collins is held at the Ironworkers Local 7 hall. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast will take place Sunday, March 16, at the Ironworker’s Union Hall in South Boston.

Starting at 9 a.m., Sen. Nick Collins will serve as host and welcome federal, state, and local elected officials as well as military leaders and representatives from the Irish government to celebrate a tradition that has taken place for over 100 years.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The breakfast will be broadcast live from 9-11 a.m. on NECN and on NBC10Boston.com. You can watch a livestream in the video player above.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast in South Boston is a storied tradition we have celebrated for a century paying homage to Boston’s Irish and American heritage.” Collins said in a statement. “I’m honored to host this year’s event once again and to be joined by incredible guests, live music and the shared spirit of camaraderie that this event brings out in everybody. We can all use a little levity this time of year.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Special guests will include Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Congressman Stephen Lynch, Senate President Karen Spilka, Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, City Councilor Ed Flynn, State Rep. David Biele, Irish Cabinet Minister Peter Burke, U.S. Navy Commander Cameron Ingram of the USS Hudner, Irish Tenor Paul Byrom, of Dublin, and Chief Marshall of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade and South Boston native, Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Ball.

The event will feature live music from Curragh’s Fancy, with special guest performances by the Boston Fire Acapella Quartet, the Woods School of Irish Step, Cambridge Police Superintendent Pauline Wells and State Rep. John Moran.

This year's local business partners include Castle Island Brewery, GrandTen Distillery, Bardo’s and Sullivan’s Castle Island.

More on St. Patrick's Day in Boston

Boston Mar 12

‘This is not a drinking fest': Boston police on safety ahead of St. Patrick's Day Parade

South Boston Mar 11

St. Patrick's Day Parade organizers hope to mitigate unruly behavior in Southie

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us