St. Patrick's Day Breakfast in South Boston: Watch live Sunday at 9 a.m.

The 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast will take place Sunday, March 16, at the Ironworker’s Union Hall in South Boston.

Starting at 9 a.m., Sen. Nick Collins will serve as host and welcome federal, state, and local elected officials as well as military leaders and representatives from the Irish government to celebrate a tradition that has taken place for over 100 years.

The breakfast will be broadcast live from 9-11 a.m. on NECN and on NBC10Boston.com. You can watch a livestream in the video player above.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast in South Boston is a storied tradition we have celebrated for a century paying homage to Boston’s Irish and American heritage.” Collins said in a statement. “I’m honored to host this year’s event once again and to be joined by incredible guests, live music and the shared spirit of camaraderie that this event brings out in everybody. We can all use a little levity this time of year.”

Special guests will include Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Congressman Stephen Lynch, Senate President Karen Spilka, Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, City Councilor Ed Flynn, State Rep. David Biele, Irish Cabinet Minister Peter Burke, U.S. Navy Commander Cameron Ingram of the USS Hudner, Irish Tenor Paul Byrom, of Dublin, and Chief Marshall of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade and South Boston native, Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Ball.

The event will feature live music from Curragh’s Fancy, with special guest performances by the Boston Fire Acapella Quartet, the Woods School of Irish Step, Cambridge Police Superintendent Pauline Wells and State Rep. John Moran.

This year's local business partners include Castle Island Brewery, GrandTen Distillery, Bardo’s and Sullivan’s Castle Island.