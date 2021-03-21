Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day Breakfast Returns to Boston, Virtually

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, whose confirmation vote as U.S. labor secretary is set for Monday, is set to appear at the event

St. Patrick's Day Breakfast with Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry 3411
Margaret Brett

Although the coronavirus pandemic has altered its usual format, the Boston St. Patrick's Day Breakfast returns Sunday in virtual form following a one-year absence.

State and local leaders, including outgoing Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, will meet Sunday morning via Zoom for the 2021 "bring your own breakfast" version of the event.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Walsh, whose confirmation vote as U.S. labor secretary is set for Monday, highlights a group including political figures in Massachusetts such as Gov. Charlie Baker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, US Reps. Stephen Lynch and Ayanna Presley, Attorney General Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

More Essential Workers Eligible for Vaccine Monday in Mass. Here's What to Know

BOSTON 14 hours ago

Businesses Near Fenway Prepare for Bigger Crowds in Phase 4 of Mass. Reopening

State Sen. Nick Collins will host the event.

"I think the music is what’s going to keep us going, and light humor is important," Collins told POLITICO. "I'm sure everyone’s going to try to impress. That's the interesting part about this: You've got to get up to the plate, take a swing and the hope is you at least hit a double."

The annual breakfast tradition first began in Boston more than 100 years ago and was televised beginning in the 1970s.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

St. Patrick's DayCharlie BakerMarty WalshElizabeth WarrenNick Collins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us