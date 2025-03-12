St. Patrick's Day Parade organizers hope to mitigate unruly behavior in Southie

South Boston is preparing for its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, but this year, organizers are taking significant steps to ensure the event is family-friendly.

A key change is the earlier start time, shifted to 11:30 a.m. — an hour and a half earlier than last year's parade.

The adjustment is part of a broader effort to mitigate the unruly behavior that marred last year's Evacuation Day celebration.

"It was a black mark on this parade run by the veterans, and it didn't shine the best that Southie has to offer," said Randy Greeley, commander of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

Beyond the time change, organizers are implementing several other measures, including more stringent rules for parade participants and ample portable restrooms.

"We have wristbands that we give to our participants, so police know if someone doesn't have a wristband or a credential, they should not be in the parade barriers," said Alex Mrusek, director of parade operations and account executive for Coventures, Inc.

Organizers are emphasizing that the 3.8-mile parade route runs through residential neighborhoods. They're urging attendees to respect the community, and to use the 180 portable toilets that will be strategically placed along the route.

"Whether you're vandalizing or you're going in someone's yard, we just can't have that anymore," organizer Brian Yanovitch said. "The people of South Boston are fed up with it, and I can't really blame them."

South Boston resident Kevin St. Gelais has been leaving his neighborhood altogether during the festivities for the last decade or so to avoid the disruption.

"I kind of leave the city, I leave doge, I leave Southie altogether. I just go away for the day," St. Gelais said. "It's just so crazy and hectic, and I just don't want to deal with all the chaos and the commotion."

Security will be tight.

"I know it's an all hands on deck," Mrusek said.

That sentiment was echoed by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who emphasized the extensive planning involved in large-scale events.

"It can be quite unpredictable when there are that many people in one place," Wu said. "It's a residential area. We welcome and are excited to have so many people celebrating in Boston, supporting local businesses, but that is someone's yard, and their home, and their family is going to walk out the next morning to that space."

Organizers are sending a strong message to parade participants, as well.

"BPD is cracking down on public drinking, and we can't control the people coming to the parade, but we're going to crack down on participants," Greeley said. "After going back and watching the parade last year, we acknowledge that some of our participants didn't set a good example. A couple of those units didn't come back or weren't invited back, and going forward we will continue with that. If you're not going to adhere to our code of conduct, we're not going to take you back."

Organizers are reminding everyone that the parade's purpose extends beyond a party. It commemorates the evacuation of the British, a significant historical event that resonates as America prepares for its 250th birthday.

They hope that this year's parade will be a respectful and celebratory occasion for all.

"As long as people aren't crowding the streets too much, and they're not acting up too much, I think it should be a smooth event," Director of Operations Jim Tooley said.