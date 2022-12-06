Local

Somerville

Stabbing at Somerville Laundromat Under Investigation

Investigators were still on scene Tuesday morning

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts responded to a stabbing Monday night at a laundromat, the agency confirmed.

An investigation remained underway Tuesday morning, with a handful of police investigators inside the Spin Cycle Laundromat, located on Main Street in Somerville.

Somerville police would not confirm how badly the victim was hurt, or whether or not a suspect had been arrested.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information.

This developing story will be updated with new information as it is released.

