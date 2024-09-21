New Bedford

Stabbing death of New Bedford woman under investigation

A 31-year-old woman was found suffering from fatal stab wounds in a home in New Bedford, Massachusetts, authorities said Friday

File photo showing police tape
Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Police found a 31-year-old New Bedford woman suffering from stab wounds in an Atlantic Street home just before 5 p.m., the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The woman was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not released Friday.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said. Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

More New Bedford news

New Bedford Sep 10

Family devastated by deaths of mother, son in New Bedford crash

Massachusetts Aug 30

Woman charged with murder in death of New Bedford man

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us