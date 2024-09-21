Stabbing death of New Bedford woman under investigation

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Police found a 31-year-old New Bedford woman suffering from stab wounds in an Atlantic Street home just before 5 p.m., the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not released Friday.

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said. Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.