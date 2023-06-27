Local

Stabbing in Dorchester under investigation

The stabbing happened before 9 p.m. on Blue Hill Avenue on Monday

By Matt Fortin

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen in security images, following a stabbing on Monday night in the Dorchester neighborhood.

The stabbing, which was not fatal, happened at around 8:40 p.m. on Blue Hill Avenue, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Authorities are now working to identify a man seen in surveillance photos, who was wearing shorts and a white t-shirt, with some sort of cross body bag around across his shoulders.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4275. Anonymous tips may be submitted with the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.

Additional details about the case and the incident were not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

