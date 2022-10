Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon in Abington, Massachusetts.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Plymouth Street on the side of the road.

Abington police said the scene remains active, and that they are searching for a female in the area of the train tracks.

Both the victim and the suspect are young, police said. Their exact ages were not released.

No further details were immediately available.