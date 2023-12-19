Boston

Stabbing leaves person with life-threatening injuries in East Boston, police say

Boston police didn't immediately share information about what led to the stabbing or if anyone has been arrested

By Asher Klein

A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in East Boston Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Sumner and Paris streets, down the street from a Maverick MBTA Blue Line station entrance. That entrance was closed because of police activity, the T said.

Police didn't immediately share information about what led to the stabbing or if anyone has been arrested.

A person was fatally stabbed in East Boston last week. Police didn't say if the incidents were connected.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

