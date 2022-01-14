Local

Brockton

Stabbing Reported at Brockton High School

The victim is expected to survive, police said

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon at Brockton High School.

Police said a stay in place order was issued at the school at 12:37 p.m. after a report of a person who was stabbed.

The suspect allegedly fled school grounds immediately after the incident. Police did not say whether they have anyone into custody.

The victim was alert and responsive and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed multiple police cruisers outside the school on Friday afternoon.

Brockton police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

