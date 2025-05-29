Boston

Stabbing reported in near Mass. General Hospital in Boston

A suspect was quickly identified and taken into custody, police said

By Marc Fortier

BOSTON, MA – MAY 16: A Boston Police cruiser is pictured in Boston on May 17, 2019. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday morning.

Boston police said they got a call around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing near hospital's lobby. Responding officers found an adult victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

A suspect was quickly identified, police said, and taken into custody in the area of 90 Blossom St.

No names have been released by police.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, who said the area is currenty being treated as an active crime scene.

The incident comes two days after a man attacked a Boston police officer working a detail near the hospital. The man, who was experiencing a mental health issue, took the officer's gun and shot himself before being apprehended by other officers and bystanders.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Elvis Haughton, of Boston, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault and battery of a police officer, illegal possession of a firearm, drug possession and resisting arrest.

