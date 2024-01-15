Stabbing reported in Boston's Downtown Crossing

There was significant police activity in Boston's Downtown Crossing on Monday night for a reported stabbing.

Boston police say they received a call shortly after 10 p.m. for a man stabbed in the area of 373 Washington Street.

There was no immediate word on the man's condition, or any arrests.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will bring you any new developments