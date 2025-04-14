Boston

Stabbing reported near school in Mattapan

The victim is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a report of a stabbing near a school in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Monday morning.

Boston police said they received a call at 7:45 a.m. for a person stabbed in the area of Brooke Charter School, a K-8 facility located at 150 American Legion Highway. They said the victim is being taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Aerial and ground photos showed several police cruisers stationed outside the school, with police tape surrounding a blue car across the street.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available. There is no word yet on whether any arrests have been made.

