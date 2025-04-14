Stabbing reported near school in Mattapan

Police are investigating a report of a stabbing near a school in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Monday morning.

Boston police said they received a call at 7:45 a.m. for a person stabbed in the area of Brooke Charter School, a K-8 facility located at 150 American Legion Highway. They said the victim is being taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Aerial and ground photos showed several police cruisers stationed outside the school, with police tape surrounding a blue car across the street.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available. There is no word yet on whether any arrests have been made.