Stabbing Under Investigation in Downtown Boston

Boston police have launched an investigation into a stabbing that happened Monday night in the city's downtown.
The stabbing was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Tremont Street and Winter Street — right in the heart of the city, near the Park Street MBTA station at the Boston Common.
The victim in the case had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
As of Tuesday morning, Boston police said that there still has not been an arrest, and that an investigation was ongoing.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.