Stabbing Under Investigation in Downtown Boston

Boston police have launched an investigation into a stabbing that happened Monday night in the city's downtown.

The stabbing was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Tremont Street and Winter Street — right in the heart of the city, near the Park Street MBTA station at the Boston Common.

The victim in the case had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, Boston police said that there still has not been an arrest, and that an investigation was ongoing.