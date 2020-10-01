Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Danvers

Staffer at Danvers Indoor Sports Facility Stabbed; 2 Arrested

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

police lights
NBC10

A staff member at an indoor sports facility in Danvers, Massachusetts has been hospitalized after being stabbed, police said Wednesday.  

According to Danvers police, the two alleged attackers – one man and one juvenile – were arrested after the altercation with a staff member at the Danvers Indoor Sports Facility. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

One of the alleged attackers, Crismael Lithgow, 21, was slated to be arraigned at Salem District. The other alleged attacker was set to be arraigned at Salem juvenile court.

No further information was immediately available.

NBC10 Boston and NECN had not independently confirmed the police account.

The incident remains under investigation.

Local news

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Baker to Make Green Line Extension Annoucement, Provide COVID Update

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Boston, 10 Other Communities Added to Red Category on COVID-19 Map: What to Know

This article tagged under:

Danversdanvers indoor sports facilitydanvers stabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us