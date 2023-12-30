Massachusetts

Standoff in Boston after report of person shooting at firefighters

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or whether the fire on Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan has been knocked down

By Asher Klein

Boston firefighters at the scene of a standoff in the city's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A Boston SWAT team was called to a building in the city's Mattapan neighborhood for a report of a person shooting at firefighters who were called to a fire, police say.

The fire on Fairlawn Avenue was reported about 11:35 a.m., police said.

Firefighters were gathered outside several buildings in the apartment complex where the incident was reported, and police were seen going in and out of a building. An emergency siren could be heard at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or whether the fire has been knocked down.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Fire Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

