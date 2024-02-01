boston restaurant talk

Stanzy's Country Ranch in Peabody has closed, will be replaced by new pub

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Stanzy's Country Ranch

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Southern-influenced restaurant, bar, and music spot on the North Shore has shut down, and a new dining and drinking spot will be replacing it.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via a North Shore Dining post), Stanzy's Country Ranch in Peabody has shuttered, with a note from the Main Street place saying that they are selling the business to the landlord who will be opening a pub within the space. The note mentions that gift cards can be used at the upcoming pub or at Rivalry in Salem, which is under the same ownership as Stanzy's.

Stanzy's Country Ranch first opened its doors at the end of 2019.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the now-closed Stanzy's (and upcoming pub from the landlord) is 1 Main Street, Peabody, MA, 01960.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

murder 3 mins ago

Teen arrested on murder charge in killing of father, ex-Boston Children's Museum employee

Boston 4 mins ago

Ex-Boston cop pleads guilty to assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us