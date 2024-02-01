Stanzy's Country Ranch in Peabody has closed, will be replaced by new pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Southern-influenced restaurant, bar, and music spot on the North Shore has shut down, and a new dining and drinking spot will be replacing it.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via a North Shore Dining post), Stanzy's Country Ranch in Peabody has shuttered, with a note from the Main Street place saying that they are selling the business to the landlord who will be opening a pub within the space. The note mentions that gift cards can be used at the upcoming pub or at Rivalry in Salem, which is under the same ownership as Stanzy's.

Stanzy's Country Ranch first opened its doors at the end of 2019.

The address for the now-closed Stanzy's (and upcoming pub from the landlord) is 1 Main Street, Peabody, MA, 01960.

