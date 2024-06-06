Starbucks on Route 1 in Walpole remains closed after car slams into coffee shop

Investigators say speed was a factor in a crash where a car slammed into a Starbucks in Walpole, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.

The coffee shop on Route 1 remains closed – it’s boarded up Thursday morning where the car crashed into it overnight.

The vehicle smashed through the front windows, mowing down seats and tables both inside and out in front of the building.

NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed the emergency response and the damage to the building from above.

Walpole police said a preliminary investigation shows the car was speeding south on Route 1 when it struck a utility pole as it was approaching the Route 27 intersection. Investigators said that initial crash caused the driver to lose control, flying through the intersection and careening into the coffee shop.

One Starbucks employee who was inside the store at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear at this time whether that driver will face charges.

It’s also not yet known when this Starbucks will be able to reopen.