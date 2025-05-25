Norwood skater returns for first performance at home rink since tragic loss of parents

Fresh off securing three gold medals at the World Championships, some of the sport's biggest names recently returned to Boston area for the highly anticipated "Rock Stars on Ice" tour, with a special performance from Norwood's own Maxim Naumov.

"The theme is rock and roll this year and a lot of us have brought out some rock and roll pieces," said two-time World Champion Ilia Malinin.

Boston holds a special place in the hearts of many of these elite athletes.

"We love coming to Boston. We have many fond memories here, the world championships included," three-time World Champion Madison Chock said.

Her sentiments were echoed by her World Champion partner, Evan Bates, who emphasized the historical significance of the region.

"This area and this club, it's been a cornerstone of US figure skating for decades," Bates said.

"It's kind of like the second home for a lot of us Team US Ice skaters," 2025 World Champion Alysa Liu said of Boston.

Maxim Naumov will perform this weekend in front of a home crowd alongside some of the biggest names in the sport.

Among the celebrated skaters was Maxim Naumov, a three-time U.S. National Pewter figure skating medalist, who delivered an emotional performance as a special guest in Norwood. This marked his first performance at his home arena since the tragic loss of both his parents in a plane crash over the Potomac in January, an incident that also claimed the lives of four other Skating Club of Boston members.

"I carry them through my performances, you know, through my emotions, because they're raw and they're real," he said.

While he has had three other major performances in the months since the tragedy, this one, featuring his signature backflip and met with resounding applause, held unique significance.

"A lot of the people in the crowd are people that I really know in my personal life," Naumov said. "And being able to skate for, you know, the general audience, but also for those people just makes it that much more special, I think."

Over eighteen hundred people packed the sold-out arena to watch Naumov skate to Creed's "One Last Breath." Beyond his captivating performances, Maxim is actively carrying on his parents' legacy by coaching young skaters at the club.

"Him continuing on their legacy it means a lot to all of us as well," said Amanda Greel, a coach at the North Shore Skating Club. "and I think the kids are really, really lucky to have him."

The enthusiasm of the next generation of skaters was palpable, with seven-year-old Morgan van Luling shouting, "I love skating!"

While enjoying the vibrant energy of the "Rock Stars on Ice" tour, these talented athletes are already setting their sights on the future. Soon, their focus will shift to rigorous training for the highly anticipated 2026 Winter Olympics.