Stars turn out to roast Tom Brady in Netflix special, Bill Belichick steals the show

More than four years after Tom Brady parted ways with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the legendary quarterback-head coach duo reunited for the Greatest Roast of All Time.

The star-studded roast of Brady hosted by Kevin Hart did not disappoint Sunday night.

There were the expected jokes about Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and how much money he lost in cryptocurrency, but the real surprise was that Belichick stole the show, absolutely crushing it with his jokes -- not only about Brady, but about Rob Gronkowski, and Danny Amendola and the recent Apple TV+ documentary The Dynasty.

Let's roast this GOAT.



The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is LIVE right now on Netflix. #TomBradyRoast https://t.co/GTKvxuzQtP — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2024

“For all of you out there that think about who’s responsible for the Patriots’ success during the time Tom and I were there. Was it Brady? Was it me? Was it Brady? Was it me? In reality, the truth of the matter is it was both of us —because of me.” -Bill Belichick, all-time roast https://t.co/l8auWGLnQ7 pic.twitter.com/2NRL01UHF2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 6, 2024

It had been reported in recent days that Belichick would be one of the roasters, but it was still a surprise to see the normally gruff, former head coach who had well-documented differences with Brady at the end of their time together, poke fun at his former QB.

Belichick was introduced by none other than Will Ferrell in character as Ron Burgundy. The former head coach, notorious for his interaction with the media, took the stage to thunderous applause and wasted no time taking his first crack, saying Burgundy is the only member of the media he respects.

Belichick then took aim at the recent documentary on the Patriots dynasty that criticized him heavily, painting him as somewhat of the villain in the downfall of Pats historic run.

“I'm so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. It’s not to be confused with the roast of Bill Belichick on the 10-part Apple TV series,” Belichick quipped.

He went on to allude to how he was perceived to be hard on Brady, saying, "A lot of mean things being said about Tom tonight. Wonder why they invited me?"

"Really Tom, why are all these people so hard on you? Do you miss me?"

He turned his attention toward Gronkowski next. Belichick, who became associated with the "Do your job" mantra, said to the former tight end, "Gronk I've been watching you on Fox NFL Sunday and I'm begging you, please, stop doing your job."

Gronk also spoke during the special event. He later took a shot with Edelman, Brady and Belichick, spiking his shot glass onto the stage -- it's possible he didn't think that one through.

Others to take the stage included Ben Affleck, Nikki Glaser, Edelman, Jeff Ross and Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star delivered a few jokes after being welcomed to the stage with audible boos from the crowd. She playfully mocked dating rumors involving her and Brady.

There were some crude jokes, as well, including from Glaser about Bündchen's new boyfriend.

One joke from Ross about Robert Kraft's massage parlor controversy seemed to trigger Brady.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'” Ross joked.

“I love Robert Kraft, I….,” Ross started to say before Brady approached him and said in his ear, “Never say that sh** again.”

Ross pointed out that Kraft was “having fun” during the roast.

Later, Kraft was back on stage for some brief comments and a joke or two, saying to Brady, "Tom, good luck buying the Raiders. They did your favorite thing already -- they got rid of Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Robert Kraft cheersing Bill Belichick… never thought we’d see the day! #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/X5D3nKOpCm — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2024

Hart then invited Kraft and Belichick to the stage to take a shot together because they're "so far apart" -- and yes, it was as awkward as it sounds.

"Bill, Bill, this is a big moment, Bill," Hart said as he encouraged Belichick to meet Kraft on stage.

As he made his way there, Kraft interrupted to say, "I want to say this is the greatest coach in the history of the game that did what no one else has done, and having Tom Brady and him was the greatest honor the good Lord game me, so cheers."

Belichick for his part seemed to have a somewhat pained smile plastered on his face, with no affection shown towards his former employer as they downed their shots.