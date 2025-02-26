Boston

Stash's Pizza owner, convicted of forced labor, pleads guilty in fraud case

Stavros "Steve" Papantoniadis of Westwood was previously sentenced to federal prison after being convicted on forced labor charges

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

The owner of a Boston pizza chain, sentenced in October to over eight years in prison after being convicted on forced labor charges, has pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration.

A jury determined over the summer that Stash's Pizza owner Stavros "Steve" Papantoniadis, 49, of Westwood, mistreated six of his employees, either forcing them or trying to force them to meet excessive demands through physical abuse, threats of violence and harm, and deportation.

Papantoniadis was found guilty on June 7 of three counts of forced labor and three counts of attempted forced labor.

The office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said Tuesday that Papantoniadis had pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with a count of making false statements.

Federal prosecutors said Papantoniadis applied for an economic injury disaster loan from the SBA between November 2021 and January 2022. Though he had sold his chain's Randolph location months earlier in April 2021, he claimed he still owned it.

"In his submissions to the SBA, Papantoniadis falsely stated that he still owned and operated the pizzeria in Randolph, even claiming that he then had 18 employees at the location," Foley's office wrote in a press release. "However, in reality, Papantoniadis had sold the business several months before he applied for the loan. Based on Papantoniadis' false representations, the SBA approved the loan and sent Papantoniadis $499,900."

Stavros Papantoniadis remains in federal custody, accused of abusing one of his former employees.

Papantoniadis received a sentence of 102 months in prison, a year of supervised release and a $35,000 fine in the forced labor case.

Prosecutors say the false statement charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine his sentence in that case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the loan for which Papantoniadis applied was meant "to provide relief for existing small businesses that suffered substantial economic injury during the COVID-19 pandemic." It noted that then-Attorney General Merrick Garland established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force in May of 2021 "to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud."

This article tagged under:

BostonImmigration
