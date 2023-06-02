Local

How to Get Free Gardening Kits to Promote Nature's Pollinators

Growing Wild is offering starter kits to help create pollinator friendly habitats and boost their populations in Massachusetts backyards

By Irvin Rodriguez

Starting Friday, Massachusetts residents can get free kits with native plants in them to help bees and other animals that keep our gardens blooming.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Department of Agricultural Resources, and the Massachusetts Nursery and Landscape Association are launching an initiative for 2023 to help pollinators and the ecosystem in the Bay State.

Growing Wild is offering starter kits to help create pollinator friendly habitats and boost their populations in Massachusetts backyards.

The complimentary kits feature native plants and educational resources for free.

This is the third year where DCR has taken part in this initiative with local nurseries to distribute free native pollinator starter kits to customers across the state.

The starter kits will be available at these nurseries:

  • Spencer - Bemis Farms Nursery
  • Northborough - Bigelow Nurseries
  • Granby - Dave's Natural Garden
  • Plymouth - Dutchies Greenhouses
  • Southborough - Gulbankian Farms
  • Dennis - Hart Farm Nursery
  • Scituate - Kennedy Country Gardens
  • Grafton - Perreault Nurseries
  • Ludlow - Randalls Farm
  • Haverhill - Rodgers Spring Hill Garden and Farm Center
  • Falmouth - Soares Flower Garden Nursery
  • Hingham - Weston Nursery
  • Hopkinton - Weston Nursery
  • Chelmsford - Weston Nursery
  • Cheshire - Whitney Farms
  • Conway - Wilder Hill Gardens
  • Ipswich - Wolf Hill Gardens

For more information, click here.

