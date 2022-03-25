Local

State Finds That Mistreatment Led to Rhode Island 5-Year-Old's Death

The department said it had no previous involvement with the family

Rhode Island child welfare authorities say maltreatment was a factor in the death last year of a 5-year-old child from West Warwick.

An agency spokesperson said Thursday that the child died Sept. 18.

The department initiated an investigation and "determined maltreatment contributed to this fatality."

In accordance with state law, the agency notified the Office of the Child Advocate of its findings.

The department said it had no previous involvement with the family.

West Warwick police said they had no further information.

