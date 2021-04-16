State Inspections to Resume Saturday at Most Mass. Stations

State inspections will resume this weekend at most Massachusetts inspection stations, officials said Friday.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, most stations will be able to issue inspection stickers again after a malware attack on Applus Technologies, the vendor used in the commonwealth and several other states.

The state noted that Applus is working with some inspection stations that are experiencing more complex issues.

"Under the contract, Applus must compensate inspection station owners for each day that workstations were not operational during defined business hours," the RMV said in a statement. "The Commonwealth fully expects Applus to compensate the inspection station owners for the prolonged outages, as well as additional compensations to those stations which are unable to begin conducting inspections on Saturday."

Previously, the RMV announced a grace period for expired stickers from March and April 2021, which now have until May 31 to be inspected.

People who purchased a new vehicle and registered it on or after March 23 will have until April 30 to get an inspection.

Any driver whose vehicle failed inspection and was in the middle of 60-day retest window will also be afforded one extra day for each day the Applus inspection system has been down.

Applus, which also runs inspections in several states beyond Massachusetts, was hit by a cyberattack on March 30 that brought its system offline.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that he "fully expects" the state's Wisconsin-based vendor to make up for some of the losses.

"It's our expectation that by the end of the week, this needs to be solved," Baker said at a press conference on Monday in Worcester.

Baker said that "to the best of our knowledge" no consumer information has "ended up anywhere in the public domain" as a result of the cyber attack, but he acknowledged that businesses that employ staff to perform vehicle inspections have been hurt by the pause.

"We fully expect the vendor to find a way to compensate many of the folks at the dealer and the service station level who have been horribly inconvenienced by this," Baker said.