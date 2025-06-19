State launches investigation into death of comfort dog Baxter

The Maine Animal Welfare Program has reportedly opened an independent investigation into the death of the state's first official comfort dog last month.

Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab who offered emotional support to first responders, was found dead on Wednesday, May 28, in a state vehicle that had stopped running at the Bangor Regional Communications Center.

The Department of Public Safety said at the time it was reviewing the circumstances surrounding Baxter’s death. Authorities said then they believed the car may have shut off unexpectedly, causing the air conditioning to stop working. The vehicle was going to be inspected for possible malfunctions.

According to NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine, the Department of Public Safety turned its findings over to the Animal Welfare Program, which operates under the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and is responsible for enforcing Maine’s animal welfare laws.

That agency is now leading the case. The ongoing investigation includes potential enforcement actions in collaboration with local prosecutors, according to News Center Maine.

Further information has not been released at this time. Updates will be provided when available.

Baxter joined the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications -- one of the 10 bureaus within the Department of Public Safety -- in 2022 and worked across the state’s three emergency communication centers. He was known for his cheerful and calming presence.