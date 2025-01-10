Rhode Island

State mails letters to RI residents impacted by major data breach

The RIBridges system was taken offline earlier this month after the state was informed that there was a major security threat to the system.

By Marc Fortier

Letters were mailed Friday to all residents impacted by a major cyberattack that hit the State of Rhode Island's online system for delivering health and human service benefits, Gov. Dan McKee said.

He said the letters are being sent to confirm that personal data belonging to the recipient or someone in their care was breached by hackers, and will include directions on how to access free credit monitoring. The deadline to sign up for the free credit monitoring is April 30.

McKee said the letters will have the state seal in the top left corner, and they may take several days to reach recipients.

The RIBridges system was taken offline earlier this month after the state was informed by its vendor, Deloitte, that there was a major security threat to the system. Anyone who has been involved in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Childcare Assistance Program, Rhode Island Works, Long-term Services and Supports and health insurance purchased through HealthSource RI may be impacted, officials have said.

The governor said late last month that the hackers had begun releasing personal data of many Rhode Islanders to the dark web, but so far they haven't received any reports of anyone actually losing money. They've said that about 650,000 people are believed to have been impacted by the cyberattack.

While the data has been compromised, officials said that does not mean it has been used for identity theft purposes yet. But they are urging residents who might have been impacted to take steps to protect their financial information. For details, visit cyberalert.ri.govhttp://cyberalert.ri.gov.

Anyone who receives a letter and has questions about the data breach or how to sign up for free credit monitoring can call the toll-free RIBridges Data Breach hotline. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 833-918-6603. If you don't have an activation code because you didn't receive a letter, the hotline will not be able to enroll you in free credit monitoring or confirm if you have been impacted.

