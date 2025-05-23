State of NH settles wrongful death lawsuit with Harmony Montgomery's mother

The state of New Hampshire has reached a settlement agreement with Harmony Montgomery's mother, who filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Division for Children, Youth and Families last year.

The state agreed to pay Crystal Sorey, Harmony's mother, a total of $2,250,000, according to settlement documents released by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sorey sued the state in September, saying DCYF failed to act on numerous reports from multiple people about Harmony's welfare after father Adam Montgomery was awarded custody of the girl in February of 2019.

The lawsuit detailed concerns people raised about Harmony's welfare under her father's care, including claims she returned from a trip to Florida with a black eye.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Adam Montgomery was sentenced in May of 2024 to a minimum of 56 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering his daughter and moving her corpse around for months before disposing of it. Police believe Harmony was killed by him nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021.

Harmony's body has never been found.

Crystal Sorey says the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families failed to act on numerous reports from multiple people about Harmony Montgomery's welfare after father Adam Montgomery was awarded custody of the girl in February 2019. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Under the terms of the settlement, the state does not have to admit any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct, and Sorey withdraws her lawsuit and releases the state from any liability.

The attorney general's office also released two other settlement agreements on Friday -- one for a $5.75 settlement with Danielle Vaughan last July for the 2019 homicide of her 5-year-old son Dennis Vaughan and the other for a $2.25 million settlement last December with Timothy Lewis, the father of Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old boy whose mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his death.