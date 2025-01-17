State police arrest man who was hit by car during argument with girls basketball coach in Connecticut

Days after state police arrested a girls’ basketball coach who is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle after an argument following a game in Columbia on Saturday they have arrested the other man as well.

State police arrested 40-year-old Jason Suprenant, of Columbia, on Thursday afternoon and charged him with breach of peace in the second degree.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The investigation started when troopers received a report that a driver intentionally hit a person at the Horace Porter School at 11:23 a.m. Saturday and left the scene, state police said.

The troopers who responded found Suprenant complaining of pain and holding his head and he had a large bump on the back of his head.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He told police that he’d been at the girls’ recreational basketball team and gotten into an argument with the coach of the visiting team over a penalty on the court that involved their daughters and the argument continue in the parking lot, according to the arrest warrant.

State police identified the coach as Bryan Baez-Rivera, 29, of Willimantic.

Suprenant told investigators that he approached Baez-Rivera’s vehicle and the coach drove right at, which sent him over the hood and roof, then he landed on the ground, the warrant states.

Suprenant was taken to Hartford Hospital and treated for injuries.

In video that police viewed, Suprenant appeared to be yelling an agitated while walking toward Baez-Rivera’s car and Baez-Rivera sped away, then Suprenant stood in the middle of the road to keep Baez-Rivera from leaving, according to the police report.

Baez-Rivera then appeared to accelerate from about 100 yards away and drive directly into the Suprenant, according to police.

Baez-Rivera told police that he had been at the school to coach a third-and-fourth-grade girls’ basketball game and his team lost.

While the teams were shaking hands, a girl on the other team made a comment that they were not good, so he approached the other team’s coach and that coach said he would talk to the player about it, Baez-Rivera told investigators.

When he went outside, he saw a group yelling at his girlfriend, so he approached, asked why they were yelling at her and asked if they really wanted to do this at a basketball game, the warrant states.

Then, Baez-Rivera said, he got into his car with his girlfriend, son and daughter and started to leave, but the other man who was involved in the argument got out of his car and started chasing him, ran up to his car and said he was going to punch him, the warrant states.

When the other man ran in front of his car, Baez-Rivera, said he could not stop in time because he hit some ice and hit the man, then around 20 people started to chase him, so he drove off and called police because he and his kids were scared.

Baez-Rivera was charged with assault in the second degree, two counts of risk of injury, breach of peach in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. Police said they submitted a report to the state Department of Children and Families because children were in the car.

Baez-Rivera is due in court on Jan. 23.

The warrant says video showed that Suprenant was the primary aggressor in the moments leading up to the incident and a warrant was issued.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Jan. 30.