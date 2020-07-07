Body Found on Bike Path Near Boston-Milton Line

Massachusetts State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on a bike path near the Boston-Milton line on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., state police said they responded to a report of a dead body on a bike path near Granite Avenue.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The investigation is ongoing but police said foul play has been ruled out.

No further information was immediately available.