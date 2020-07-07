Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Body Found on Bike Path Near Boston-Milton Line

A body was found on a bike path near Granite Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on a bike path near the Boston-Milton line on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., state police said they responded to a report of a dead body on a bike path near Granite Avenue.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 18 mins ago

Massachusetts Reopening Plan: What's Open and Closed?

Cape Cod Canal bridges 34 mins ago

Agreement Reached to Replace Cape Canal Bridges

The investigation is ongoing but police said foul play has been ruled out.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusetts State Policedeath investigationmilton
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us