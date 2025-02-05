State police confirm serious injuries in Foxborough crash

A crash on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, left multiple people seriously hurt, state police said Tuesday night.

A medical helicopter was requested after Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved, and multiple people suffered serious injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the northbound side of the highway was closed after Exit 13, with traffic being detoured onto Route 140 southbound via Exit 13A.

Police said only the breakdown lane was open to traffic.

No further details were immediately available.