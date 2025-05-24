Connecticut

Conn. State police respond more than 250 crashes over Memorial Day Weekend

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police responded to more than 250 crashes over Memorial Day weekend and they have charged three dozen people with driving under the influence.

On Tuesday morning, police released Memorial Day Weekend traffic statistics since midnight Friday.

Crashes, traffic stops and calls for service

Over the long weekend, they responded to:

  • Motor vehicle crashes: 271
  • Crashes with injuries: 26
  • Crashes with serious injuries: two
  • Crashes with fatal injuries: one in Waterbury and one in Tolland
  • DUI: 36
  • Calls for service: 5,070
  • Total Traffic Stops: 1,347
  • Traffic Services (Where CSP provided traffic related services such as debris removal, assisting with disabled or hazardous motor vehicles etc.): 382

Connecticut
