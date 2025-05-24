Conn. State police respond more than 250 crashes over Memorial Day Weekend

State police responded to more than 250 crashes over Memorial Day weekend and they have charged three dozen people with driving under the influence.

On Tuesday morning, police released Memorial Day Weekend traffic statistics since midnight Friday.

Crashes, traffic stops and calls for service

Over the long weekend, they responded to:

