State police cruiser, ambulance involved in crash on I-93 in Boston

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was involved in a crash with an ambulance on Interstate 93 in Boston on Friday morning.

State police said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on I-93 north. Preliminary information indicates the cruiser struck the rear of the ambulance when it unexpectedly slowed down.

The EMT who was driving the ambulance and the patient being transported in the ambulance were not injured.

The state police trooper who was driving the cruiser and an EMT who was treating the patient in the back of the ambulance were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.