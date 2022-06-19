State Police Cruiser Hit by Drunk Driver in Yarmouth, Mass.

A State Police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to State Police.

At approximately 2 a.m., the state trooper radioed that the back of his car had been hit on Route 6 East near Yarmouth, said police. The trooper was parked in the breakdown lane on the highway when the car was hit by a female driver, said police.

Police say emergency services arrived and took the state trooper and the female driver to Cape Cod Hospital, but neither of the two had injuries that could have been fatal.

The state trooper was discharged from the hospital, but the driver was held for observation, said police.

According to police, an investigation of the crash shows the female driver was driving under the influence, and is scheduled to appear in court.