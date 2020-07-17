Local

State Police Cruiser Involved in Crash on Mass. Pike

The multi-vehicle accident was reported before 8 a.m. on Interstate 90 east in Framingham

By Marc Fortier

A state police cruiser was involved in an accident on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Friday morning.

The accident was reported before 8 a.m. on Interstate 90 east in Framingham. Several vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Framingham fire confirmed that they responded to the scene of an accident involving a state police cruiser in the area of Exit 12.

No further information was immediately available.

