cruiser crash

State Police Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver in Taunton

A drunk driver crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Taunton around 11 p.m. Thursday

By Mary Markos

State Police Association of Massachusetts

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver in Taunton Thursday night. The trooper that was inside is expected to recover.

A trooper was in the cruiser around 11 p.m. when he was struck. The trooper immediately called for help over his radio. Numerous agencies responded, including the Taunton Police and Fire Departments. The driver was arrested on scene for OUI.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital via ambulance where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Massachusetts State Police union is now reminding people about the dangers of driving under the influence.

"This incident yet again underscores the dangers of the job but also the immense risk that impaired drivers create on our roads. Our message is simple — DRIVE SOBER," the State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote on Facebook.

State Police Association of Massachusetts

No further information was immediately available.

