State police cruiser struck head-on in Lincoln after driver has seizure

A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was struck head-on in Lincoln after a driver had a seizure on Friday.

State police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the trooper was driving westbound on the Twin River Road overpass at route 146 when a car began drifting towards them.

The officer activated his lights but the car crossed the center line, slamming into the police vehicle as the driver experienced the medical emergency.

According to police, the trooper was able to get the driver out of the car by breaking the window.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver -- identified as a 24-year-old from Massachusetts -- was taken to Miriam Hospital, WJAR reports.

No other information was shared.