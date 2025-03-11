State police cruisers, fire truck involved in separate crashes Monday night in Providence

Two state police cruisers and a fire truck were involved in separate crashes Monday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police said two of their cruisers were conducting a traffic stop in the breakdown lane on Route 10 around 10:15 p.m. when another vehicle crashed into them, according to WJAR.

Two juveniles who were in that vehicle were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital and are expected to survive.

One state police trooper was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that evening, around 11 p.m., a fire truck collided with a motorcycle near Eddy Street and Georgia Avenue.

Officials said the fire truck was making a left turn onto Georgia Avenue when it crashed into the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered a leg injury but was conscious and alert while being taken to the hospital.

No further details were available.