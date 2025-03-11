Rhode Island

State police cruisers, fire truck involved in separate crashes Monday night in Providence

No serious injuries were reported in either incident

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

Two state police cruisers and a fire truck were involved in separate crashes Monday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police said two of their cruisers were conducting a traffic stop in the breakdown lane on Route 10 around 10:15 p.m. when another vehicle crashed into them, according to WJAR.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Two juveniles who were in that vehicle were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital and are expected to survive.

One state police trooper was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Later that evening, around 11 p.m., a fire truck collided with a motorcycle near Eddy Street and Georgia Avenue.

Officials said the fire truck was making a left turn onto Georgia Avenue when it crashed into the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered a leg injury but was conscious and alert while being taken to the hospital.

No further details were available.

More Rhode Island news

Holidays Mar 7

Feud over the world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade

Rhode Island Mar 4

13 injured in pileup that shut down I-195 west near Rhode Island-Massachusetts line

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us