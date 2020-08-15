State Police Identify 2 People Found Dead in SUV Submerged in Boston Harbor

The man and woman who were pulled from a submerged SUV in Boston Harbor on Friday have been identified by Massachusetts State Police.

Police identified the victims Saturday as 21-year-old Tatianna Morales, of New Bedford, and 21-year-old Djovany Pierre, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Friday, law enforcement agencies swarmed the water and pier near the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal in Boston's Seaport after 12:30 p.m. Divers with state police and the Boston Fire Department found the vehicle about 15 feet from the pier in 40 feet of water of the Reserved Channel, which is used for shipping.

Police had said Friday evening that two people were found inside, a female and a male victim, but their names and ages were not released.

Friends and family of Morales told NBC10 Boston later Friday night that the two victims were Morales and a male friend.

“She would walk into a room and her smile would make everybody else smile,” said Nikki Ramos, one of Morales' friends. “Her laugh made everybody laugh, she was the light in the darkness.”

According to family, Morales had come up from New Bedford to meet with Pierre in Boston on Tuesday.

“It’s scary,” said Brendon Hilaire, Pierre's friend. “He’s such a good person, his soul is so good, he’s never the type to do anything bad, he doesn’t have the heart to.”

When Morales didn’t come home that night, there was serious worry because she was supposed to pick up her son.

“Her son is going to be two next week,” said cousin Reina Castro. “Sadly she won’t be here to see that.”

Family and friends saw Morales on Snapchat Tuesday evening and were able to figure out where she was.

“On Snapchat you were able to tell in her last video,” said Ramos. “You were able to make out that last location.”

They came up to look, posting flyers in the area, and imagining all sorts of scenarios.

“I walked the area, I was looking, we had flashlights,” said Castro.

But they never thought she’d be in the water, in her own car. Now they’re left wondering what happened.

“For this to be the ending is so sick and sad and we just want answers,” said Ramos.

Authorities have not said why they believe the vehicle drove off the pier, which has little to prevent a vehicle from entering the water. Police also didn't say what they were investigating that led them to the submerged SUV.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances of Pierre's and Morales' deaths, including the cause and manner of their deaths, is ongoing. It is being led by the Suffolk County District Attorney and conducted by Massachusetts State Police.

Officials said Saturday no further information is being released at this time.