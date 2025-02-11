Connecticut

State police searching for suspect after armed road rage incident on I-84 in Connecticut

State police are in Southington, searching for a suspect after an armed road rage incident on Interstate 84 and three schools have been placed in secure mode, according to school officials.

Oshana, Strong Elementary Schools, and Kennedy Middle School have been placed in secure school mode as a precaution, school officials said.

The I-84 East rest area in Southington is blocked off as police investigate.

The investigation began when state troopers responded to Interstate 84 West in Waterbury around 8:42 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a road rage incident with a gun.

State police said they found the vehicle abandoned and have brought in police dogs to search for the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

