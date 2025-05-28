State police killed bear in Connecticut

State police said troopers killed a bear while responding to a call about one going into a residence in North Canaan while people were home early Wednesday morning.

They said troopers from Troop B in North Canaan responded to a home on Greene Road around 12:53 a.m., found a bear near an entrance to the residence and “dispatched” it.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection then responded to remove the bear, state police said.

They said a second bear ran away into a wooded area. DEEP said the second bear was in a nearby tree and was “hazed by EnCon Police.”

State police said DEEP policy pertaining to bears entering a residence authorizes euthanasia as a response and it authorizes a homeowner to take the same course of action under these circumstances.

DEEP urges residents to store trash in “bear-resistant containers” and keep it secured until collection day; remove bird feeders between late March and November; use electric fencing to protect chickens, livestock, and beehives; and never leave pet food or other attractants outside.

They also urge residents to supervise pets while outdoors and always report any bear sightings or conflicts to DEEP to support tracking and response efforts.

DEEP said Connecticut has seen a steady rise in human-bear conflicts in recent years, including dozens of home entries, annually.