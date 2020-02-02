State Police Remind Snowmobile Operators of Safety Steps

Vermont State Police are reminding snowmobilers about ways to stay safe this season.

They say those who are 12 or older are required to take and pass a snowmobile safety course before operating on the State Snowmobile Trail System. Before heading out police say to check weather and trail conditions, do a safety check of the snowmobile, travel with a friend and tell someone where you're going and when you're expected to return.

They also say not to operate a snowmobile while impaired and travel in a safe and controlled manner.