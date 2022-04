A serious rollover crash occurred Monday morning on the northbound side of I-93 in Methuen, Massachusetts.

The crash caused life-threatening injury, Massachusetts State Police said. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and how many cars were involved.

Massachusetts State Police and other first responders were on scene shortly after 6 a.m. Monday. The crash caused some traffic but was quickly cleared. No further information was immediately available.

