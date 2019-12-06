State Police Search for Missing Ansonia Baby in Derby

Connecticut State Police were searching in Derby for the missing 1-year-old from Ansonia who is the center of an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon.

State police K9s were seen searching in the woods near St. Michael's Parish, according to an NBC Connecticut crew at the scene.

Troopers were in Derby assisting Ansonia with their investigation, according to State Police.

One-year-old Vanessa Morales was reported missing on Monday night after her mom was found dead in their Ansonia home.

The death of Morales' mother, 43-year-old Christine Holloway, has been ruled a homicide.

Police initially issued a Silver Alert for Vanessa, then issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they originally issued a Silver Alert rather than an Amber Alert because they do not have a description of a vehicle or person the baby might be with or a potential destination.

Police said they have been in touch with the child’s father, who is cooperating with the investigation. He was arrested by New Haven police Tuesday on weapons charges that Ansonia police said are unrelated to the homicide or missing person case.

Investigators said they are following up on tips from around the state. On Thursday investigators were searching a Kiducation distribution center on State Street in Hamden after evidence was found in a donation bin. Police did not specify what those items were, but confirmed they were found by an employee who reported it.

Police were also searching two donation bins in Derby Thursday night, but did not say if anything was found.

When asked Thursday if there are suspects in the homicide, police said they are pursuing leads.

State police and the FBI are helping with the search for Vanessa. Police said they are following leads and that their priority in the case is to find Vanessa.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.