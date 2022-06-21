Local

State Police Searching for Domestic Assault Suspect in Arlington

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a domestic assault that occurred in the area of Alewife Parkway in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

State police initially said in a tweet that they were searching for an "alleged abduction suspect" in the area between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2.

They said they were looking for a male suspect on foot.

Several minutes later, state police said the suspect is wanted for a domestic assault.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

No further information was immediately available.

