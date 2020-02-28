Local
State Police Seize 734 Grams of Suspected Fentanyl in Lawrence

The Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit seized a "significant amount" of suspected fentanyl Wednesday evening

By Abby Vervaeke

Courtesy of MA State Police

MA State Police Gang Unit seized 734 grams of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday, Feb. 16

The Gang Unit of the Massachusetts State Police located and seized 734 grams of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday evening.

During the raid, 28-year-old Manuel Estheulis-Almonte was taken into custody, according to police.

Prior to the raid, state police observed Estheulis-Almonte accepting money in exchange for fentanyl, police said. When police located Estheulis-Almonte, he attempted to run away.

Estheulis-Almonte had no identification on him when he was taken into custody and consented to police returning to his apartment with him to get his ID, according to police. When police entered the apartment, they immediately saw several small plastic bags with fentanyl in them.

The troopers then applied and received a court-ordered search warrant. The gang unit executed the search warrant along with FBI, Homeland Security Investigations agents and Lawrence Police detectives, according to police.

Estheulis-Almonte was expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday.

