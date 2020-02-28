The Gang Unit of the Massachusetts State Police located and seized 734 grams of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday evening.

Another day, another big hit for MSP Gang Unit and our partners in the North Shore Gang Task Force and @lawrencepolice . More than 730 grams of suspected fentanyl seized, suspect arrested, in raid. More here: https://t.co/Ejlj5uxmsT pic.twitter.com/MzRTSeYTJa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 28, 2020

During the raid, 28-year-old Manuel Estheulis-Almonte was taken into custody, according to police.

Prior to the raid, state police observed Estheulis-Almonte accepting money in exchange for fentanyl, police said. When police located Estheulis-Almonte, he attempted to run away.

Estheulis-Almonte had no identification on him when he was taken into custody and consented to police returning to his apartment with him to get his ID, according to police. When police entered the apartment, they immediately saw several small plastic bags with fentanyl in them.

The troopers then applied and received a court-ordered search warrant. The gang unit executed the search warrant along with FBI, Homeland Security Investigations agents and Lawrence Police detectives, according to police.

Estheulis-Almonte was expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday.