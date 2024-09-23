State police suspend boxing training after recruit's death; funeral set for Saturday

It's been more than a week since we learned of the death of Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia, and now the agency is making changes to its training in the wake of the tragedy.

The 25-year-old Delgado-Garcia died after sustaining injuries including missing teeth, a damaged skull and a fractured neck after participating in a boxing training exercise designed to teach defense tactics. Now we are being told that exercise has been suspended, but we still don't know the nature of Delgado-Garcia's death because there still hasn't been an agency picked to investigate it.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office has said it cannot conduct the investigation because Delgado-Garcia used to work as a victim witness advocate in their office. District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said he's been in conversations with four different entities about taking over the case, but no decision has been reached.

"Because of this close relationship, someone else will be handling this matter," Early said at a press conference last week alongside members of Delgado-Garcia's family. "My concern is that we can't investigate, and I want it done by someone who doesn't have a stake in its outcome."

Now, the ACLU is joining in the public demand for answers. The agency issued a statement Friday calling for a federal investigation.

"Enrique Delgado-Garcia died last Friday," said Jessie Rossman, legal director for the ACLU of Massachusetts. "His family, his friends and the public deserve independent, thorough and timely investigation, and yet, seven days later, no state-led law enforcement actor has stepped up to say that they can lead an independent investigation."

Meanwhile, state police Lt. Col. John Mawn has reportedly directed the state police Division of Standards and Training to review the state police academy's defensive tactics program. State police said they are fully cooperating with investigatory authorities and urging the district attorney’s office to name an independent investigator as soon as possible.

A funeral service for Delgado-Garcia will be held this coming Saturday, and he will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery in Worcester. State police said they've offered his family the full measure of ceremonial support for Friday's wake and Saturday's burial.